China will now use robots to maintain its FAST telescope

China will soon allow intelligent robotic systems and platforms to provide maintenance services for the nation's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), dubbed as the 'China Sky Eye’ and known as the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, the China Media Group (CMG) announced on Friday.

The news was reported by CGTN after the robotic systems passed several tests ensuring they were ready for this lofty task.

Maintaining the telescope

The efforts to maintain the telescope through the use of robots were led by the Guizhou Radio Astronomy Observatory and 10 other organizations including the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Harbin Institute of Technology.