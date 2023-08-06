China will now use robots to maintain its FAST telescope

China will now use robots to maintain its FAST telescopeThe machines have been tested and found more than competent.Loukia Papadopoulos| Aug 06, 2023 11:00 AM ESTCreated: Aug 06, 2023 11:00 AM ESTinnovationFAST telescope.Xinhua/Ou Dongqu Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.China will soon allow intelligent robotic systems and platforms to provide maintenance services for the nation's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), dubbed as the 'China Sky Eye’ and known as the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, the China Media Group (CMG) announced on Friday. The news was reported by CGTN after the robotic systems passed several tests ensuring they were ready for this lofty task.Maintaining the telescopeThe efforts to maintain the telescope through the use of robots were led by the Guizhou Radio Astronomy Observatory and 10 other organizations including the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Harbin Institute of Technology. See Also Related First signs of alien life? China's FAST telescope may have detected something China's FAST telescope sheds new light on Galactic black holes World's Largest Radio Telescope Now Open - and it is a Monster! The telescope boasts a reception area equivalent to 30 standard football fields, making its maintenance a complicated ordeal. The new robots will serve to ensure the telescope operates at maximum capacity while increasing its observation duration and efficiency by several days."The intelligent robots are expected to add about 30 days to the telescope's observation period annually," told CGTN Jiang Peng, FAST's chief engineer. The robots are deemed intelligent and will primarily serve to test the “supporting cables and pulleys of FAST's feed, the automatic maintenance of its actuators and laser targets on the reflector, the disassembling and installation of feed receivers, the monitoring of radio interference, and the all-weather measurement of its 30-tonne feed cabin,” noted CGTN.Important robotsOne robot in particular is of instrumental importance and that is the feed cabin all-weather smart measurement robot. This machine can effectively tackle the technical difficulties of large-scale, high-precision, high-dynamic, and all-weather measurement under the field conditions present in and around the FAST telescope. It was developed by the National Astronomical Observatory and consists of a multi-system data fusion measurement tool based on microwave ranging technology, the first of its kind ever.It serves to secure the cooperation of telescopes under the challenging weather conditions found in Guizhou Province.The reflective surface laser target maintenance robot, which can ensure the safety of the telescope's actuators and laser targets found on its reflector, is also of crucial importance.Jointly engineered by the Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the National Astronomical Observatory, and Guizhou Radio Astronomy Observatory, this robot consists of a smart device that can tackle all at once the cleaning, disassembly, and replacement of laser targets.So far, it has been responsible for the replacement and maintenance of FAST reflector laser targets. This robotic solution will help to resolve long standing issues relating to low manual maintenance efficiency and climatic conditions restricting observation.. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You 7,000 year-old DNA proves European Neolithics had only one partner at a time7 compelling reasons to invest in a portable air conditionerOur understanding of reverse osmosis is wrongCan the secrets of gummy candy improve 3D-printed foods?Strangelets won't destroy the Earth, but are still spooky as hellExploring the mysteries of the human microbiome310-million-year-old fossil of ancient spider species found in GermanySpaceX's Falcon 9 may have punched a hole in the ionosphereRechargeable batteries made from wasteScientists look with suspicion as another study claims room-temperature superconductor Job Board