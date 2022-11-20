China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound

"No test results for [hypersonic detonation engines using] aviation kerosene have been made public before," said the researchers.

The researchers released technical information on the kerosene-powered engine in a report published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Experiments in Fluid Mechanics on November 11. The tests were carried out earlier this year, noted SCMP.

The team experimenting with the engine, which generates thrust by a burst of explosions, was led by Liu Yunfeng, a senior engineer at the Institute of Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Aviation Kerosene-powered detonation engine

Compared to other hypersonic engines like the scramjet, a detonation engine can operate more effectively and with greater power.

A succession of explosions are set off by the detonation wave. These explosions occur almost rapidly and release a lot more energy than traditional combustion does with the same amount of fuel, especially at speeds beyond Mach 8.

Detonation engines have been developed by scientists all around the world; however, they typically use hydrogen fuel, which is expensive and explosive.

Jet fuel, known as RP-3, which is frequently found in Chinese airports, powers Yunfeng's engine.

Due to its high energy density and simplicity of storage and transportation, "Aviation kerosene is the fuel of choice for air-breathing engines," Yunfeng claimed.

Although the concept of using jet fuel to propel hypersonic flight has been around for years, "It is not easy to detonate," said Yunfeng.