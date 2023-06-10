China is building the world’s largest Earthquake Early Warning System (EEWS) which covers over 15,000 monitoring stations, three national centers, 31 provincial centers, and 173 prefectural and municipal information release centers, reported CGTN.

The head of the China Earthquake Administration (CEA), Min Yiren announced that the main construction work of the system has been completed, and by the end of this year, the EEWS will be fully functional.

EEWS doesn’t predict earthquakes. During an earthquake, many kinds of seismic wave activities form in the quake's epicenter. The first waves are usually weaker but the faster-moving waves trigger systems like EEWS. The EEWS detects ground motion as soon as an earthquake starts to develop and sends a signal to the data processing centers.