China to break its own record: World’s new largest wind farm could power 13 million homes

Work on the project will begin “before 2025.” It will surpass the largest wind farm in the world once it is finished, according to Guangdong province officials.

The Jiuquan Wind Power base in China, a huge facility with a 20 gigawatt capacity, presently holds the distinction of being the world’s largest wind farm.

A city in the nearby Fujian Province earlier this year proposed a 1 trillion yuan ($138 billion) project that included 50 gigawatts of offshore wind.

With more than 25 percent of the world's wind power capacity, China is claimed to be a world leader in wind energy.

Offshore wind farm at low tide in sunset. silkwayrain/iStock

Capacity: 13 million homes

The 10-kilometer-long farm, which will have thousands of strong wind turbines, will operate between 75 and 185 kilometers (47 and 115 miles) offshore.

And because of the region's distinctive topographical features and windy location, these turbines will be able to run between 43 percent to 49 percent of the time, meaning 3,800 to 4,300 hours each year.

A gigawatt is one billion watts, and 3 million solar panels are required to produce one gigawatt of power. 100 million LEDs or 300,000 typical European homes may each be powered by one gigawatt.

The facility's 43.3 GW of power-generating capacity could supply electricity to 13 million households, which is equal to 4.3 billion LED lights, as per Euronews.

Over 99 percent of Norway's electricity comes from hydropower plants with a 31 GW capacity, which is less than the new Chinese wind farm project. The record-breaking offshore farm would be bigger than all of the power plants in Norway combined.