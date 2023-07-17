China's AI-powered robot promises minimally invasive brain surgeries

China's AI-powered robot promises minimally invasive brain surgeriesMicroNeuro ensures surgical safety and frees surgeons from labor-intensive tasks.Sejal Sharma| Jul 17, 2023 08:29 AM ESTCreated: Jul 17, 2023 08:29 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of a robot performing brain surgeryoonal Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Today, less than 3 surgeries in the world are robot-assisted. The most common type of clinical robotic surgical system surgeons use includes a camera and mechanical arms with surgical instruments attached to them.Robot assistance is known to provide more precision in brain surgeries than humans performing surgery, which may lead to damage to healthy tissues.And now, a Hong Kong-based research center - the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) - has developed a robotics system for brain surgery that will rely on artificial intelligence for minimally invasive neurosurgery.AI-powered robots more capable than humans?Called MicroNeuro, the system integrates technologies such as flexible endoscopy, precision control, and AI to address the challenges introduced by the fragile brain tissue, small space, and difficulty in surgical manipulation, breaking the limit of human hand-eye-brain capability. See Also Related UT center unveils AI tool for rapid brain lesion counting New lab-grown mini brains could treat neurodegenerative diseases Video: First-of-its-kind microscope captures stunning views of the brain CAIR Surgeons and the AI-powered robotCAIR “MicroNeuro can be used to perform deep-seated intracranial surgeries, such as ventricle surgeries, decompression for trigeminal neuralgia and cerebral hemorrhage, helping millions of patients to relieve pain and save lives,” said the research center’s website.“Brain surgery is a type of surgery that needs technology the most because it’s a very dangerous procedure,” said Liu Hongbin, the center’s executive director, in an interview with the South China Morning Post. “Surgeons really want to use AI and tech innovation to make this type of procedure much less invasive than it is now.”Breaking the limits of human hand-eye coordination, MicroNeuro uses a flexible endoscope that enables a nonlinear surgical trajectory and reaches the targeted location of the surgery through the natural brain cavities in the least invasive manner.Liu added that CAIR’s robotic system reduces brain tissue damage by at least 50 percent. This comes after trials were conducted in the Prince of Wales Hospital in Hong Kong during surgeries used to treat tumors in the center of the brain, reported SCMP.Digitizing surgeriesThe team that developed MicroNeuro is now developing an AI-enabled, fully sensorized, minimally invasive surgical flexible robot for neurosurgery. The goal would be to standardize treatments worldwide and let high-quality medical services benefit more patients.CAIR is funded by Beijing’s state-run Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Hong Kong’s InnoHK initiative. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Newly built camera captures images of a photon 400-times better than ever beforeJames Webb Space Telescope observes massive kilonova explosion for first timeDinosaurs shared cognitive traits with dogs — and humansLeveraging over 400 underwater cables for earthquake sensing, as revealed by expertToyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percentA Turkish clinic swaps refugees' warzone-welded prosthetics for free 3D-printed onesAstronomers find exoplanet twice the mass of Jupiter hiding in plain sightAn expedition to the Arctic in search of the missing climate puzzleSpace cement is here: How it could be used to build houses on Mars and the MoonJapanese researchers find a simple and affordable way to store hydrogen Job Board