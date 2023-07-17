China's AI-powered robot promises minimally invasive brain surgeries

Today, less than 3 surgeries in the world are robot-assisted. The most common type of clinical robotic surgical system surgeons use includes a camera and mechanical arms with surgical instruments attached to them.

Robot assistance is known to provide more precision in brain surgeries than humans performing surgery, which may lead to damage to healthy tissues.

And now, a Hong Kong-based research center - the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) - has developed a robotics system for brain surgery that will rely on artificial intelligence for minimally invasive neurosurgery.

AI-powered robots more capable than humans?

Called MicroNeuro, the system integrates technologies such as flexible endoscopy, precision control, and AI to address the challenges introduced by the fragile brain tissue, small space, and difficulty in surgical manipulation, breaking the limit of human hand-eye-brain capability.