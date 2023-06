The China National Space Administration (CNSA) recently announced that it will look to vastly expand the production of its new Long March 8 launch system with a facility capable of producing 50 of the rockets per year.

That rocket will help China lift a new satellite mega-constellation into orbit that will allow it to compete with SpaceX's Starlink internet capabilities.

China's satellite constellation, sometimes referred to as "Guowang", or national network, will be comprised of roughly 13,000 satellites in low Earth orbit. Much like SpaceX's Starlink, it draws concerns about the effects it could have on the global astronomical community.