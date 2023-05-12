China's answer to Starship? Comparing Long March 9 to Elon Musk's Mars rocket

China recently announced a change in plans for its next-generation Long March 9 rocket.

The super heavy-lift rocket it aims to use to eventually launch missions to deep space will no longer be expendable. Instead, much like SpaceX's Starship launch system, it will be fully reusable, driving down the cost of successive missions.

Now that we know a little more about the new Long March 9, how does China's ambitious launch vehicle compare to Starship?

China's Long March 9 announcement

China's announcement that Long March 9 will now be fully reusable was somewhat overshadowed by the successful, albeit explosive, first launch of SpaceX's Starship rocket.