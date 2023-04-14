China's 'artificial sun' sets new world record by running for 403 seconds

Moving closer to nuclear fusion energy

Nuclear fusion, which is the source of the energy released from the Sun is considered the ultimate energy source even on Earth since the process does not create any carbon emissions or radioactive material as a by-product.

Artist's representation of the inside of a tokamak mesh cube/iStock

When atoms of hydrogen are superheated to temperatures above 100 million degrees Celsius, the resulting plasma creates conditions that allow the atoms to merge and form helium, releasing vast amounts of energy during this process.

Scientists have found that arranging strong magnets in a ring-shaped special design device called tokamak can prevent the plasma from coming in contact with the reactor walls. China had ambitious plans in this approach and planned that its tokamak would operational by 2020.

Although that has remained a pipe dream, Chinese researchers have nevertheless made some commendable progress in this direction. Last January, under a different experiment, EAST set a record for running for 1,056 seconds, at high plasma temperature.

Although this time around, the run duration of the reactor was shorter, the significance of the breakthrough lies in the fact that the reactor was run in high confinement mode. In this mode, the temperature and density of the particles are greatly increased, which is an important step toward achieving higher operational efficiency of fusion power plants in the future.