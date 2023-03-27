China’s Baidu postpones public launch of ChatGPT-like product, shares dip

As per Reuters, the change from a public event to a closed-door meeting was made to accommodate the 120,000 companies that had applied to test the Ernie bot.

Post this cancellation, the company's Hong Kong-listed shares fell by 4.5 percent on Monday morning.

The Chinese search engine giant announced this ChatGPT-like "Ernie bot" in February 2023. And finally unveiled Ernie-bot in a live presentation on March 16.

The company's stock price fell shortly after the first presentation on March 16. The audience was dissatisfied with Ernie bot's limited presentation, which was based on some brief, pre-recorded videos. However, the shares recovered after this day.

Ernie-bot is said to be one of the top competitors of ChatGPT, which has already taken the world by storm. China's artificial intelligence-powered bot is developed to execute a wide range of tasks, including math problem-solving, poem writing, and creating images and videos.