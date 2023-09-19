Why is China trying to build an artificial sun?

What is a clean source of power that could provide clean and unlimited energy? Nuclear energy, which uses nuclear fission, comes to mind. But there is another potential source of energy that would promote sustainability – nuclear fusion.

Nuclear fusion is the opposite of nuclear fission. Fission means splitting atoms apart, which results in the release of energy. Fusion is when two atomic nuclei combine to form a heavier nucleus. Fusion is the process that powers the Sun and the stars.

In a bid to harness the power of the Sun, China is building a science facility called Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, Anhui province. According to the country’s official news agency, Xinhua, the facility will serve to incubate core technologies used in the power generation of fusion energy.