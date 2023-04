According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the latest Chinese aircraft carrier, the Shandong, has completed around 600 take-offs and landings during maneuvers in April this year. This, SCMP also reports, forms part of an apparent increase in jet and helicopter activity in the western Pacific Ocean that could, the Japanese fear, be part of larger multi-service drills.

According to Japan's Joint Staff Office, the reported number of take-offs and landings by navy fighter planes and helicopters from Shandong in the 18 days starting on April 7 was about 620, up from 320 from the Liaoning in the 15 days of an exercise in December. According to the Joint Staff Office, the carrier group began training on April 7 with Z-18J helicopters and J-15 carrier-based fighter planes on the flight deck in the Philippine Sea, east of Taiwan, and south of Japan's Yaeyama and Miyako islands in the Ryukyu chain.