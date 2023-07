An international team of scientists has shed new light on a microquasar called GRS 1915+105, a press statement reveals.

Microquasars are a type of accreting black hole that launches jets of highly magnetized plasma deep into space.

The researchers used the massive Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in China to help better understand the specific type of black hole.

New microquasar observations

The researchers, who published their findings in the journal Nature, revealed never-before-seen features of a microquasar system that hadn't previously been observed.

China's FAST telescope is the world's largest single-dish radio telescope. It launched in 2016 and has since detected more than 800 new pulsars — rotating neutron stars — and several black holes and other space phenomena.