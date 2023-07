Images have been released that seem to indicate that China's Fujian aircraft carrier could be getting prepared for testing one of its deck electromagnetic catapult-assisted launch systems, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports. Military analysts note that the lack of a cover over one of the aircraft launch systems indicates that such tests could be imminent. The same images show that advanced radar systems have also been installed on the aircraft carrier's control tower, reports SCMP.

Catapult test imminent

On Monday, a military enthusiast shared photos on Weibo, China's answer to Twitter, displaying radar systems installed on the control tower island of Fujian. According to Lu Li-shih, a former instructor at the Taiwanese Naval Academy, a few months ago, the electromagnetic catapult system was installed, which ensures a stable power supply for the ship.