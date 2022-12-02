China allegedly copied Russian plane and made its most advanced fighter jet

Last year, the aircraft received a series of upgrades including those to the wings, radar and search and track system. These upgrades are meant to put the J-15 on par with the U.S. F-35s but before we get there, let's look back at the origins of the fighter jet.

The origins of J-15

The J-15 is a key combat plane for the Chinese military, and there are at least four variants of the aircraft that are being developed today. Over a decade ago, though, the Chinese navy was searching for a carrier-borne jet, and the J-15s development lagged behind the aircraft carrier development.

In 1998, China procured its first aircraft carrier, a Soviet-design warship, and was looking at purchasing the Russian Su-33 for deployment. According to the aired documentary on CCTV, the Chinese naval leaders decided to use the fighter jets then in service to build the J-15 and assigned the task to Shenyang Aircraft Design and Research Institute (SADRI). Three years later, the J-15 was airborne and successfully landed on the aircraft carrier in December 2012.

The SCMP, however, reported that the decision to indigenously make the J-15 was taken after the deal for the Su-33s between Moscow and Beijing failed to materialize. Russia was looking at China to buy at least 50 aircraft, while Beijing was keen on developing the J-11B, the J-15's predecessor on the lines of the Su-27.