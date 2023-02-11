AE200: Chinese auto giant tests helicopter-like largest electric car

It was tested within two months of Aerofugia obtaining the country’s first license for such a manned flying car. It currently has space for one pilot and four passengers.

If the vehicle seems familiar, it’s because it closely resembles the Terrafugia Transition flying car that came out of Massachusetts a few years back. Terrafugia’s flying car cost $279,000 and could travel a distance of 800 kilometers.

Terrafugia was acquired by Geely in 2017, after which it was more or less shut down and relocated to China in 2021.

Geely then invested some $55 million into German eVTOL company Volocopter, opened up a subsidiary called Aerofugia in Chengdu, and backed the merger of Terrafugia with Chinese drone maker AOSSCI to go into the eVTOL air taxi business.

The company also made some other investments acquiring Volvo Cars in 2010, a controlling stake in Lotus Cars in 2017, and a minority interest in Mercedes-Benz Group in 2018.

“Geely’s successful test flight shows that it has enough scientific and technical capability to realize [the commercial viability of] its flying car project,” told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) Wang Ke, a senior consultant focused on the car industry at Beijing-based consultancy Analysys.