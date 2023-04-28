China's Mars Zhurong rover could be dead, but its legacy will live on

China's Mars Zhurong rover has been in hibernation since May last year.

This month, however, Chinese officials broke their silence over the Zhurong mission, stating that the rover could not come out of its planned hibernation in December last year.

China's first Mars rover remains dormant due to an accumulation of Martian dust on the machine's solar panels. It can't draw power from the relatively little sunshine that reaches the Red Planet.

Though China has not confirmed the Zhurong mission has ended, there is a chance it will not be able to reawaken. Still, China's groundbreaking rover has collected a wealth of data, allowing scientists to glean important information about Mars.