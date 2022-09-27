China's Mars Zhurong rover probes underneath the potential site of an ancient ocean

Now, as per a press statement, a new radar image from the Zhurong Mars rover sheds new light on the surface structures of the Utopia Planitia basin, the largest recognized impact basin on Mars with an estimated diameter of 2,050 miles (3,300 km).

Going beneath the red planet's surface

The image, presented in a paper in the journal Nature, reveals multiple sub-layers that are likely from sediment deposition following a series of floods on the red planet millions of years ago.

The new findings, based on the image, will add to the growing body of knowledge surrounding the red planet, which humans from the U.S. and from China aim to reach at some point in the 2030s.

The Utopia Planitia crater is widely thought to have once hosted an ancient ocean, which is why China's space administration chose it as the landing location for its Zhurong mission. Since it reached the red planet in 2020, the Zhurong rover has been traversing the planet's surface, collecting data.

It's one of several examples where China's space administration (CNSA) is working hard to position itself as a space superpower alongside NASA. China, for example, recently revealed it was the first country to detect water directly from the lunar surface with its Chang'e-5 lunar probe.

The new image reveals insight into Utopia Planitia

The new image shows the surface of southern Utopia Planitia. It was put together with data from the rover's ground-penetrating radar, taken when it had traveled roughly 1,117 meters away from its landing site.