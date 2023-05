China's reusable uncrewed space plane reportedly returned to Earth on Monday to conclude a 276-day orbital mission, a report from the South China Morning Post (SCMP) explains.

Back in September 2020, the secretive space plane, which has been compared to the U.S. Air Force's X-37B space plane, performed a maiden flight that lasted roughly two days.

Little is known about the vessel's mission, though some suspect it features advanced imaging and surveillance technology.

China's secretive space plane

China has not released any images or specifications related to its secretive space plane. Based on the payload capacity of the Long March 2F rocket that launched the spacecraft, though, experts have speculated that it may be roughly the same size and design as the U.S. Air Force's X-37B.