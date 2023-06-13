China's new parachute system could solve its rocket reentry problem

China's space program has made massive progress in recent years.

Aside from finalizing the construction of its Tiangong space station, the country has also sent a rover to the Moon and Mars. It's all part of the country's ambitious plans to become one of the world's great space powers, capable of eventually sending humans to the Moon and Mars.

However, the country's space operations have been criticized on the global stage following several uncontrolled reentries of its Long March 5B rocket core stages, one of which caused damage when it crashed down over a village on the Ivory Coast.