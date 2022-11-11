China's new radar system is reserved for "friendly countries"

“This radar provides relatively economical ground-based monitoring of space targets to serve friendly countries … offering situational awareness capabilities against low-orbiting satellites to balance the battlefield posture,” CETC deputy manager Sun Rui was quoted as saying by state media.

The new system, he said, is particularly equipped to handle constellations of low-orbit surveillance satellites that consist of hundreds of satellites in different orbits, as deployed by the United States.

China has a new radar system. KanawatTH/iStock

“Our space surveillance radar can detect satellites from a distance and can identify and categorize them to form a radar database that can help other equipment respond accordingly,” he said. “At the same time it sends data on the satellites to the command center to assist in decision making.”

Placed in the right locations, a collection of SLC-18 radars could monitor all satellites traveling over a certain region and predict the arrival of others, giving commanders on the ground ample time to respond and take appropriate action.

A complex air defense system in place

China already has a complex air defense system that includes anti-stealth radar stations, especially along the South China Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean coasts.

In 2013, Wu Jianqia, lead scientist in the military's anti-stealth radar program, claimed that Chinese radar systems could detect and track American F-22 jets. These type of jets are thought to be the most advanced and potent stealth fighters in the world, flying several hundred kilometers off the Chinese coast.