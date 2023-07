China announced plans this week to fly a pair of rockets to the moon by 2030: one carrying the lunar surface lander destined to bring Chinese astronauts to the lunar surface, while another will bring the astronauts themselves.

According to Reuters, an engineer from the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) told Chinese state media on Wednesday that both rockets will achieve lunar orbit independently and, following a successful docking, the astronauts will board the lunar lander to descend onto the surface of the moon.

With this two-launch approach, China is attempting to work around a significant technological challenge it is facing in its burgeoning space program: the lack of a super heavy-lift, high-capacity rocket like NASA’s Space Launch System or SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy. A crewed lunar surface mission would need to be capable of transporting both the human crew and the lunar lander, as well as oxygen, water, equipment, and other essentials for the mission—all of which add weight to the payload being lifted.