A Chinese commercially-produced rocket has delivered a package of satellites to orbit, including a cutting-edge AI-powered satellite called "WonderJourney," reports the South China Morning Post (SCMP). Named after a famous Chinese philosopher Zhuangzi who first described the concept of the "universe," the new satellite is said to be able to process data in situ rather than back at ground control. The ultimate aim of the new satellite is to produce fully autonomous spacecraft in the future.

China's "Smart" satellite

“The goal is to enable human interaction with spacecraft, allowing the satellite to autonomously warn about situations that can’t be analyzed from the Earth’s surface and continue learning without sending vast amounts of data back to Earth," Chen Junrui, a spokesman for the Hangzhou-based developer STAR.VISION, said.