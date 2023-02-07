Chinese tech giant launches ChatGPT-style tool, sending shares soaring

What is ERNIE?

ERNIE, which stands for "Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration," is based on a language model Baidu (BIDU) first developed in 2019, a spokesperson told CNN. The news comes after years of work by Baidu to shift from online marketing to more advanced technologies, which has cost the company billions of dollars in research into AI.

According to Daniel Ives, managing director of Wedbush Securities, the company's expenditures in AI might be considered "both an aggressive and defensive strategic move in China."

"Chinese Big Tech is battling in this AI race, with Baidu [being] a key player," he added.

Language models work by being trained on enormous amounts of web data to produce convincing responses to user prompts. In Ernie's case, it has been trained on data over several years.

The ERNIE project is now the third revision. It can compose essays and poetry or use text prompts to produce graphics for its users automatically.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Baidu intends to incorporate ERNIE first into its primary search service. Users of the program will be able to obtain search results in a conversational format, similar to the renowned OpenAI platform.

What is the global AI chatbot race?

And that's not all. Beyond Baidu's entry into the hotly contested generative AI space, other Chinese AI-related equities, including Beijing Deep Glint Technology Co. and Cloudwalk Technology Co., have seen a recent rise.