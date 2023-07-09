Chinese battery maker CATL claims 50% boost in cold-weather EV charging

Chinese battery maker CATL, the world's largest battery supplier, said on Thursday it has engineered new materials for lithium-ion batteries that would significantly improve charging efficiency for electric vehicles in cold weather.

This is according to a report by Reuters published on Thursday.

Wu Kai, CATL's chief scientist, told a forum in Shanghai that the firm had developed new electrolyte materials that could deliver a 50 percent increase in lithium-ion battery efficiency in extreme cold at minus 20 degrees Celsius and 43 percent under more normal temperatures.

He added that his company would be able to mass produce a battery capable of delivering 248 miles (400 km) of driving range with a 10-minute charge this year.