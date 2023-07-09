Chinese battery maker CATL claims 50% boost in cold-weather EV charging

Chinese battery maker CATL claims 50% boost in cold-weather EV chargingThe new tech also offers a 43 percent improvement of battery range under more normal temperatures.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jul 09, 2023 08:14 AM ESTCreated: Jul 09, 2023 08:14 AM ESTinnovationCATL headquarters.CATL Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Chinese battery maker CATL, the world's largest battery supplier, said on Thursday it has engineered new materials for lithium-ion batteries that would significantly improve charging efficiency for electric vehicles in cold weather.This is according to a report by Reuters published on Thursday. Wu Kai, CATL's chief scientist, told a forum in Shanghai that the firm had developed new electrolyte materials that could deliver a 50 percent increase in lithium-ion battery efficiency in extreme cold at minus 20 degrees Celsius and 43 percent under more normal temperatures.He added that his company would be able to mass produce a battery capable of delivering 248 miles (400 km) of driving range with a 10-minute charge this year. See Also Related CATL's new 500 Wh/kg battery pack could power airplanes, claims company CATL's groundbreaking Qilin battery pack promises a 621-mile range for EVs Engineers develop lithium-ion batteries that work well in extreme cold and heat The firm has ambitious plans to further shorten that time to five to seven minutes for the same driving range.Carmakers everywhere have been making great efforts to develop solid-state batteries that would offer greater power and increased driving range. However, for now these batteries remain too expensive, a problem CATL seeks to solve.There is a particular focus on creating batteries equipped to handle winter weather conditions since the cold slows reactions inside the electrolyte solution, needed to pass a charge between the battery's two electrodes and forces the battery to do extra work to heat an EV, noted Reuters.In June of 2022, CATL announced that the third generation of its cell-to-pack technology offered a range of over 621 miles (1000 km) on a single charge. Named Qilin after a legendary creature in Chinese mythology the new tech featured a record-breaking volume utilization efficiency of 72 percent and an energy density of up to 416 kilojoules per pound (255 Wh/kg), achieving the highest integration level worldwide so far. In September of 2022, it was revealed that CATL and EVE Energy would set up gigafactories in China and Europe with an annual capacity of 20 GWh each to produce batteries for BMW’s NEUE KLASSE (New Class) models that use cylindrical cells and can exceed the 620 miles (1,000 km) benchmark that had been set for electric vehicles.Capable of taking a higher voltage of 800V, the new batteries could be charged with a current of up to 500 amperes allowing a 30 percent reduction in charging time when going from 10-80 percent state of charge. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Revolutionizing treatment of neurodegenerative diseases - One patient at a timeToyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percentWorld's fastest jetliner 'Overture' closer to reality thanks to its 'Symphony' enginesThe battery tech that could get us to net zeroEngineer backs seismic isolation as hospitals stood tall during Turkey-Syria quakesA ‘quantum time flip’? Scientist explains how light can travel back and forth in timeA startup turns e-waste into solar lanterns to solve Nigeria’s frequent power outage problemMicrosoft unveils the world's first analog optical computer to solve optimization problemsAstronomers find exoplanet twice the mass of Jupiter hiding in plain sightAnxiety grips the world as Japan readies to release Fukushima radioactive water into the oceans Job Board