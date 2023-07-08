Chinese EV automaker NIO unveils 150 kWh battery pack

It took two and a half years but it’s finally here. Chinese electric vehicle automaker NIO has implemented a 150 kWh solid-state battery pack in its cars. The solid-state pack is supplied by WeLion and will debut on the upcoming ES6 SUV. Clients in China will be able to select the energy-dense pack as early as this month.

This is according to a report by electrek published this Friday.

The 150 kWh pack features solid-state battery cells configured to the same design of its current lithium-ion cells but can deliver 620 miles (1,000 km) of range on a single charge.

The battery was delayed for such a long time that we were beginning to think it would not happen. However, this past May NIO made a filing with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (CMIIT) stating ambitious plans to sell three existing EV models with expanded battery capabilities provided by solid-state battery developer WeLion.