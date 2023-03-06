Chinese EV maker announces satellite constellation to support new cars

Geely's foray into aerospace

According to the company, Geely established its space-focused arm dubbed Geespace in 2018 to build a satellite network providing autonomous driving solutions. By 2022, the company had finished a satellite building factory and put nine satellites in orbit. Now, Geely is stepping up its plans.

Last month, the company recently released its Yinhe or Galaxy line of electrified and fully electric cars. It has now set itself a target to launch a satellite constellation that will provide intelligent driving functionality for this line of vehicles.

As per the report, Geespace will put as many as 72 satellites into orbit by 2025, which is the project's first phase. Details of future phases have not been released for now. The constellation will also tap into the Beidou navigation and positioning system, China's alternative to the GPS, to provide positioning services without blind spots. The company claims the positioning system will be accurate down to a centimeter.

Satellite networks can bind automotive, aerospace and communication industries NicoElNino/ iStock

Considering the geopolitical conditions and the U.S. ban on technologies supplied to China, Geely will deploy self-developed chips, operating systems, cloud computing, and satellite networks while deploying its constellation.

Interestingly, the positioning system being used in the system is one-directional, and the satellite constellation does not collect data on the user's location. Instead, it provides the necessary data so that the intelligent cockpit in the vehicle can determine its location, helping users maintain their privacy.