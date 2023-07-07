Chinese scientists engineer giant magnesium parts for cheaper, lighter cars

Chinese scientists have engineered supersized magnesium alloy auto parts that could see the development of cheaper, lighter cars. The two giant parts consisting of a car body and a battery box cover were derived from a single mold in one casting.

This is according to a report from the South China Morning Post (SCMP) published on Friday.

“Magnesium alloys are about 30 per cent lighter than mainstream aluminum alloys and 70 per cent lighter than steel. Lighter auto parts can lead to an increase in car range and effectively alleviate ‘range anxiety’ for electric vehicles,” said Jiang Bin, a professor with the research center, in an interview with the Chinese news outlet on Monday.