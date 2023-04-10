Trending
AI is coming to Google Search
SpaceX's Orbital Launch
Ocean Cleanup
New Mars map
Smart automation and AI
Lab-grown fat

Chinese Neuralink? State-funded lab to work on brain-machine interaction in China

More than 60 scientists work to convert research into practical applications too.
Ameya Paleja
| Apr 10, 2023 09:01 AM EST
Created: Apr 10, 2023 09:01 AM EST
innovation
Stock image representing a girl with a brain chip implant
Stock image representing a girl with a brain chip implant

PeterSchreibermedia/ iStock 

The government of China has provided funding to set up a leading laboratory to study brain-machine interfaces, much like Elon Musk's Neuralink has been working on. The recently inaugurated Sixth Haihe Laboratory in the northeast port city of Tianjin to "drive innovation and create new areas for economic growth", the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported last week.

Brain-machine interface technology helps connect the human brain to a device like a computer, which can be used to carry out tasks. Neuralink's monkey that plays pong without a controller is one of the most visual examples of the technology. However, the Elon Musk company has failed beyond a few trials, and now the Chinese government is looking to build similar technology independently.

Chinese lab to work on brain-machine interfaces

Apart from Neuralink, research institutes in the U.S., such as the University of California, Berkeley, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, have led the development of technology in brain-machine interface for many years.

As it has done, with technologies such as hypersonic missiles, China is looking to break U.S. dominance by building a solid research foundation for developing intellectual capability in the area of brain-machine interface as well.

The Haihe laboratory in Tianjin has brought together more than 60 scientists, many of them with experience having worked overseas at one facility to research other allied areas for brain-machine interfaces.

For instance, some researchers are working on developing bionic tissues for the human body, while others are trying to figure out ways to detect and measure signals in the brain and improve communication between humans and machines and facilitate their working together.

Most Popular
Chinese Neuralink? State-funded lab to work on brain-machine interaction in China
Expertise in allied areas can help Chinese researchers make major advancement in brain-machine interfaces

Sefa Ozel/iStock 

Ding Ruiqing, the lead researcher, told a state-media newspaper on Science and Technology that the laboratory had the world's largest and most comprehensive patent pool for brain-machine interactions.

He also added that the laboratory's research was world-leading in three areas: electroencephalography (EEG) measuring accuracy, the quality of control instructions that can be reliably detected, and information transmission rate, the SCMP said in its report.

EEG measuring accuracy is essential as it measures electrical activity in the brain using electrodes placed in the scalp, allowing for real-time monitoring of brain-computer interfaces.

The researchers are looking to solve the bottleneck problem areas that will advance the technology and aim to convert the research findings into practical applications. While these applications might be a few years away, it undoubtedly increases competition for Neuralink which isn't doing well against its U.S.-based peers either, as Interesting Engineering reported last month.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/06/image/jpeg/f0POgImnD4zxRJCEwKSu41lLeLFld2O610Hejdsi.jpg
Video: NASA's black hole audio shows how scientists are recording the universe
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/04/image/png/ojzpfJu0IRpTj4M00xwpG0trUPKNBtmGP9836pGI.png
Transparent solar panels will soon become a window of energy and light in your home
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/08/image/jpeg/jKUyT13tOhcsA5tLpFjptoFSL2XIIPjNc1m2Vyu7.jpg
Vaccines for cancer and other diseases could be ready by 2030
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/07/image/jpeg/B9fyTM9zpiNe42BfgNT2N5Uvqtohr3zFHI5KOUA0.jpg
Breakthrough weight-loss study reveals non-surgical method to reduce appetite
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/06/image/webp/Gr12zme3KPKPqIlUuwRwXMMoutb9SWGnn8FeWoyq.webp
There is only one of this in the world
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/06/image/jpeg/gZ7pzd43qLmIUcFHSMeDHKYlSSZfVOllha7IFHdg.jpg
1 in 6 will be unable to conceive a child, new WHO report estimates
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/01/image/png/ZT5KzE015FEY3ODBBE3BemJhIFJhhmuZ2FTJsift.png
Scientists create technology to exploit electrical nanowires hidden in soil and oceans
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/08/image/jpeg/aK55OAMMRf05pKSsbgqUVLIvlctLAXZyMqXucOH3.jpg
Why the ESA's world-first Biomass satellite is 'very timely' for understanding Earth's climate
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/07/image/jpeg/wLn4W6c0cLLxqEKB6d5ghjFkUlMNZsk5wv00hRBz.jpg
Pear Ring: The social experiment that wants to end dating apps
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/08/image/png/1uxarRWPWEBWUEUijTLto3K3LJoMqJy60me57iMh.png
Transforming future health care technology in the U.S.
More Stories
innovationTiny but mighty: YouTuber turns wizard with PCB motors
Deena Theresa| 7/28/2022
innovationThe first firm to get an Apollo 11 contract is helping build NASA's Artemis software
Chris Young| 8/2/2022
scienceNASA's InSight lander revealed the heart of Mars — here's how
Chris Young| 1/27/2023