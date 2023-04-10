Chinese Neuralink? State-funded lab to work on brain-machine interaction in China

Brain-machine interface technology helps connect the human brain to a device like a computer, which can be used to carry out tasks. Neuralink's monkey that plays pong without a controller is one of the most visual examples of the technology. However, the Elon Musk company has failed beyond a few trials, and now the Chinese government is looking to build similar technology independently.

Chinese lab to work on brain-machine interfaces

Apart from Neuralink, research institutes in the U.S., such as the University of California, Berkeley, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, have led the development of technology in brain-machine interface for many years.

As it has done, with technologies such as hypersonic missiles, China is looking to break U.S. dominance by building a solid research foundation for developing intellectual capability in the area of brain-machine interface as well.

The Haihe laboratory in Tianjin has brought together more than 60 scientists, many of them with experience having worked overseas at one facility to research other allied areas for brain-machine interfaces.

For instance, some researchers are working on developing bionic tissues for the human body, while others are trying to figure out ways to detect and measure signals in the brain and improve communication between humans and machines and facilitate their working together.