China's photonic quantum computer is 180 million times faster says 'father of quantum'

A quantum computer, Juizhang, built by a team led by Pan Jianwei, has claimed that it can process artificial intelligence (AI) related tasks 180 million times faster, the South China Morning Post reported. Jianwei is popularly known as the "father of quantum" in the country.

Even as the US celebrates its lead in the list of TOP500 supercomputers in the world, China has been slowly building its expertise in the next frontier of computing - quantum computing. Unlike conventional computing, where a bit- the smallest block of information can either exist as one or zero, a bit in quantum computing can exist in both states at once.