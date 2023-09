Chinese researchers use pulsed lasers to create "dancing" humanoid microrobots with a number of movable joints.

The scientists were inspired by the flexible joints of humans.

Possible applications of the developed technique include micro sensors, artificial muscles, wearable devices and a variety of others.

A team of researchers has come up with a method that utilizes femtosecond lasers to make micromachined joints, showcased by tiny “dancing” micro robots that look like humans.

Inspired by the flexible joints of humans, the scientists from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC), of the Chinese Academy of Science, led by Prof. Wu Dong, proposed a two-in-one multi-material laser writing strategy that creates the joints from temperature-sensitive hydrogels as well as metal nanoparticles.

What are femtosecond lasers?

Femtosecond lasers are pulsed lasers that use short, intermittent irradiation. They feature the shortest pulse width, just one quadrillionth of a second (10-15 sec). Unlike a continuous wave laser, the material that’s affected by the pulse is instantly removed.