Chinese rocket scientists conducted frame-by-frame analysis of Starship launch

A team of rocket scientists in China reportedly provided an accurate diagnosis of the problem that caused Starship to spiral out of control before Elon Musk's SpaceX released its own official statement on the massive Mars rocket, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals.

The fully-integrated Starship launch system spun out of control shortly after it first took to the skies, on April 20, in what was an otherwise successful first flight test.

A frame-by-frame analysis of the Starship launch

Since Starship's first flight test, Elon Musk has confirmed that Starship's thrust vector control was part of the problem that led to the massive rocket spiraling.