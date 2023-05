Scientists at Jiangnan University, China, have come up with a new 3D printing technique for ceramics, the South China Morning Post is reporting. The new technique will enable the ceramics to be printed in the air without having any support structures. With this pioneering method, ceramic parts can be manufactured from different angles to make previously impossible shapes in 3D printing techniques possible.

Ceramics are commonly used in the fields of electronics, mechanical engineering, and aerospace because of their structural integrity. They are also common because they are resistant to wear while also having endurance to high temperatures. Yet, because of their brittleness and hardness, designing and manufacturing certain ceramic parts.