Chinese scientists report gene editing tool better than CRISPR

Chinese researchers claim to have created a new gene-editing technique called CyDENT that is more effective than Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) technology.

This is according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) published on Saturday.

The cutting-edge gene-editing technique CRISPR enables precise DNA changes within an organism's genome. Its development in the past few years has significantly advanced genetic engineering and biotechnology.

It does, however, pose certain risks and issues.

Off-target effects and mosaicism

Off-target effects, where the Cas9 protein may unintentionally cut DNA at locations similar but not identical to the target sequence, are one of the main worries with CRISPR. This can lead to unintended mutations in the genome, which could have harmful consequences, including the emergence of new diseases.