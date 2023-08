The United States Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is seeking proposals for a way to capture high-flying spy balloons like the one that plagued the country in February this year. The Capturing Aerial Payloads to Unleash Reliable Exploitation ("Capture" for short) project would, ideally, allow US analysts to investigate the undamaged craft at leisure.

The remit for the project is to capture and recover such balloons at altitudes of around 75,000 feet (22.86 km) or below.

Capture not kill

The "Capture" system also must be able to respond to “aerial systems of interest approaching or within any US sovereign airspace” within hours of an engagement decision, the solicitation adds. The system must be capable of scaling up to respond to incursions across a vast area, ranging from Guam to Puerto Rico and from the northern tip of Alaska to American Samoa.