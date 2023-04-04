Chinese spy balloon may have collected and sent sensitive US data in real time

The network cited an official who claimed that the craft didn't take photos but instead picked up electronic signals. The White House has neither confirmed nor denied this. According to Reuters, "U.S. President Joe Biden's administration said on Monday it could not confirm reports that China [could] collect real-time data from a spy balloon as it flew over sensitive military sites earlier this year, saying analysis was still ongoing."

However, US officials said they could restrict the balloon's capacity for gathering information while flying over the nation but did not elaborate on how. A spokesperson for the defense department stated on Monday that the FBI was still looking over the balloon wreckage.

"We do know that the balloon was able to be maneuvered and purposely driven along its track," said spokesperson Sabrina Singh. She has also declined to say which military installations the balloon could hover over.

A US fighter aircraft shot down the balloon on February 4th

"We're still [assessing] what the intel was that China was able to gather, but we do know that the steps that we took provided little additive value to what they've been able to collect on from satellites before," she added.

Before it re-entered American airspace in February, the U.S. authorities claimed to have tracked the balloon over Alaska and Canada. Days of monitoring, sky-watching, and speculation began when it was publicly acknowledged that the balloon was flying over the US mainland. On February 4th, off the coast of South Carolina, a US fighter aircraft finally shot down the craft, which stood about 200 feet (60 meters) tall.