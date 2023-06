According to an exclusive Wall Street Journal (WSJ) investigation, the Chinese spy balloon that traversed U.S. airspace in February had some US-made tech onboard.

This tech, the WSJ report, could have been used to collect photos, videos, and other pertinent information during its tour of the country. However, the WSJ also reports the balloon did not transmit any of its collected data back to China.

The spy balloon used some US tech

The findings come after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and other agencies, analyzed the wreckage of the balloon recovered after it was finally shot down. As the WSJ reports, the investigation revealed that the balloon contained off-the-shelf American equipment, some available online, and specialized Chinese sensors and other tools designed to gather and transmit data.