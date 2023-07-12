Chinese startup beats SpaceX with successful launch of methane-powered rocket

LandSpace Technology Corp, a China-based startup, has handsomely beaten Elon Musk's SpaceX by successfully launching a methane-powered rocket. This achievement puts China at the forefront of space technology after two US-based companies, including SpaceX, with similar technologies failed in their attempts earlier this year, South China Morning Post reported.

LandSpace's Zhuque-2 rocket blasted from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert at 9 am on Wednesday morning to deliver a test payload in the sun-synchronous orbit (SSO), the first for a methane-powered rocket.

Before this, LandSpace attempted a launch in December last year, but the rocket's second stage experienced a malfunction and could not reach its intended orbit, Interesting Engineering previously reported.