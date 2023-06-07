New 621-mile range EV battery charges in six minutes and works in any weather

Chinese startup Greater Bay Technology has claimed that its new electric vehicle (EV) battery can work in any weather. Called the Pheonix cell, the battery uses superconducting materials and thermal management to bring freezing temperatures to normal room temperature in just five minutes, Bloomberg reported.

Extreme temperatures have been the bane for batteries of electric vehicles since they were introduced. As the temperature dips below 32 degrees Fahrenheit (zero degrees Celcius), EV batteries lose their charging efficiency, making it difficult for owners to rely on the range offered by the cars.

Carmakers have turned to installing heat pumps to keep battery temperatures in a high-efficiency range, but that, too, is an inefficient way to manage the battery. Founded in 2020, Greater Bay Technology is looking to radically change how EV batteries operate and, with its Phoenix cell, claims to have tackled a major headache for EV makers.