Chinese startup becomes first in history to reach orbit on first attempt

Space Pioneer makes history by reaching orbit on the first attempt

Beijing-based Space Pioneer's Tianlong-2 rocket lifted a small satellite to a Sun-synchronous orbit. The company, officially called Beijing Tianbing Technology Co., became the first Chinese firm to fly a rocket using liquid propellant.

Tianlong-2 uses liquid oxygen kerosene, whereas China's space administration typically uses solid propellants made from fuel and oxidizers. Liquid propellants are better suited to reusability, one of Space Pioneer's ultimate goals.

Tianlong-2 just after launch. null

The three-stage Tianlong-2 has a payload capacity of 2,000 kilograms to low Earth orbit (LEO) or 1,500 kg to a 500-kilometer-altitude sun-synchronous orbit (SSO).

The Ai Taikong Kexue (“love space science”) satellite launched by Tianlong-2 was developed by Hunan Hangsheng Satellite Technology Co., Ltd, and it will test remote sensing capabilities in orbit.

Reaching orbit is notoriously difficult

To put Space Pioneer's achievement into perspective, it took SpaceX and Elon Musk four attempts to reach orbit. Musk has since gone on record stating that SpaceX would have gone bankrupt had the fourth launch attempt failed.

The SpaceX CEO has also stated that the company's next-generation Starship rocket has a roughly 50 percent chance of reaching orbit on its first attempt.

Last month, meanwhile, California-based Relativity Space performed a successful first launch, though it failed to reach orbit with its liquid-propellant 3D-printed rocket, Terran 1. An engine failure prevented Terran 1 from inserting itself into orbit, meaning Space Pioneer achieved the milestone of being the first startup to reach orbit on its first attempt last weekend.