Chinese team invents new family of metallic compounds

A multi-institute research team based in China has fabricated a novel family of metallic compounds, each of which exhibit unique properties desirable for next-generation technologies.

This is according to a press release by the team published on Sunday.

“Polymetallic complexes are of great interest not only for their appealing molecular structure but also for their versatile applications in various fields,” said study co-corresponding author Yan-Zhen Zheng, professor in the Frontier Institute of Science and Technology (FIST) at Xi’an Jiaotong University.

These new complexes have the potential to imbue materials with specific properties. These unique and exciting properties include the ability to fluoresce, or glow, and magnetic quirks that allow drastic temperature changes and control.