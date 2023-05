Malaysian authorities have intervened and detained a Chinese vessel suspected of looting British WW2 shipwrecks. The Chinese-registered bulk carrier, seized on Sunday, May 28, was anchored above the shipwrecks of HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Repulse in the South China Sea. According to the BBC, the seized vessel was plundering old WW2-era ammunition from the wrecks which were sunk 80 years ago by Japanese forces. The act has been described as a "desecration" of war graves by the British Department of Defence.

Scavengers often seek out old shipwrecks like these to acquire the rare low-background steel, commonly called "pre-war steel." This type of steel is precious in the medical and scientific fields due to its low radiation levels. Widely used in modern particle detectors, this kind of steel is usually obtained from ships through regular scrapping or shipwrecks. It is preferred over contemporary steel due to the lack of contamination by nuclear fallout.