Atomic clocks are the most precise and accurate timekeeping devices that rely on the vibrations of atoms to measure time. They have revolutionized precise timekeeping and are crucial for various scientific, technological, and practical applications.

However, traditional atomic clocks are bulky, exhibit frequent instabilities due to various environmental factors, and require calibration. Due to these limitations, technological advancements and the miniaturization of atomic clocks are ongoing to make them more accessible and practical for various applications.

Now, researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), in collaboration with researchers from Georgia Tech, have developed a new type of miniature atomic clock called a chip-scale beam clock.