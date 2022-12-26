Here's the tech that Santa could use to make his life easier on Christmas

Let's look at some potential options for Jolly Ol' St. Nick!

Who is Santa Claus?

We all know Santa is real, but who is the man behind the legend? Do we even know?

According to some, Saint Nicholas, Kris Kringle, and other names for Santa Claus have a long history rooted in Christmas customs. His legend dates back to the third century when Saint Nicholas lived on Earth and became the patron saint of kids, among many other things.

Today, he is primarily remembered as the cheery guy in red who distributes toys to good girls and boys on Christmas Eve.

The story of Santa Claus can be traced back to a Bishop named St. Nicholas, who died on December 6, AD 343. Nicholas was born sometime in the year 280 in Patara, a city in modern-day Turkey close to Myra. St. Nicholas, who was well respected for his devotion and kindness, was the focus of numerous stories.

He is said to have given away all the money he had inherited and traveled around the country to help sick and poor people.

Nicholas' reputation grew over time, and he became known as a protector of children and the poor. His feast day is observed on December 6, the anniversary of his death.

Traditionally, getting married or making significant purchases on this day was lucky. St. Nicholas was one of the most well-liked saints in Europe during the Renaissance. After the Protestant Reformation, when it became illegal to worship saints in some places, especially in Holland, St. Nicholas still had a good name.

At the end of the 18th century, St. Nicholas began to enter American popular culture. A New York newspaper stated that groups of Dutch families had gathered to commemorate the passing of "Sinter Klaas" in December 1773 and again in 1774.

Santa has been around for a very long time. Brastock Images/iStock

Nick's Dutch moniker, Sinter Klaas, a shorter version of Sint Nikolaas (Dutch for "Saint Nicholas"), gave rise to the term "Santa Claus". In 1804, John Pintard, a New York Historical Society member, gave out woodcuts of St. Nicholas at the group's annual meeting.

In the background of the engraving are images of Santa that would be familiar to people today, such as fruit and stockings full of toys hanging above a fireplace.

The History of New York author Washington Irving identified St. Nicholas as the patron saint of New York in 1809, contributing to the traditions of Sinter Klaas being more well-known. Sinter Klaas' notoriety increased, and he was referred to as a "rascal" wearing a blue three-cornered hat, a scarlet waistcoat, and yellow stockings, to a man sporting a broad-brimmed hat and a “huge pair of Flemish trunk hose.”

Later, adaptations and embellishments of this core story were added in America and worldwide to the modern view of Santa Claus most are familiar with. But until any of us meet him in person, we can only really speculate.

How does Santa deliver presents with no chimney?

All is well and good, but how does Santa gain access to people's Christmas trees in homes without a chimney?

Well, allegedly, he has quite a few tricks up his sleeves.

Since most homes built in the last quarter of the 20th century tend to lack chimneys, Santa is more than ready to deal with this common problem.

As reported by the Bath Chronicle, the first is his magic key.

You might not be aware of this, but Santa has a magical key that allows him entry into any home worldwide. The key is so magic that it can unlock any front or back door.