Car theft rates have reached alarming heights lately, bringing attention to a disturbing reality—the surge in automotive technology is leaving vehicles increasingly vulnerable to hacking and theft.

With advanced wireless systems and onboard communication networks becoming the new norm in cars, thieves have found new ways to exploit vulnerabilities and break into modern vehicles.

Recognizing the need for a robust solution, a team of researchers has developed an ingenious solution stemming from a mundane feature—the auxiliary power outlet, more popularly known as the cigarette lighter.

Introducing Battery Sleuth

The University of Michigan-led research team has received a substantial $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation to develop and test Battery Sleuth, a vehicle security system protecting against sophisticated wireless hacking and old-school break-ins.