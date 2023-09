As rapid advancements in manufacturing sustainable batteries are taking the world by storm in a race to reach net zero by 2050, scientists have been hunting for solutions to revolutionize the energy storage sector.

In recent developments, a team of scientists at the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) made a breakthrough in battery technology that aims to overcome the challenge of voltage decay.

Such an invention has profound implications in the energy sector, which could potentially lead to higher energy storage capacity, a statement by the university said.

Addressing voltage decay in LiBs

The team of researchers addressed the persistent challenge of voltage decay in lithium-ion batteries (LiBs). The use of these batteries is significant in electronic devices.