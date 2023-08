The United States Senate has set aside around $13 million for a new program to extend the range of its existing missile and munitions stockpiles. A drop in the ocean for the nation's $886 billion defense bill overall, the new program will investigate using more powerful explosives to make longer-range, lighter, and potentially more potent weapons. China Lake Compound no. 20, CL-20 for short, the chemical in question, could be just the ticket.

More bang, less weight

First created by the government-owned California-based research facility Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in the 1980s, CL-20 has a considerably higher energy output than most commonly used explosives. In other words, it packs more of a punch by weight.