The United States has been grappling with a crucial question for several years now: how to transition from the country's dependence on fossil fuels to clean and renewable energy sources? The Biden administration has made it clear that it aims to move the country away from coal and other fossil fuels towards a clean energy future.

In line with this, the Department of Energy has now announced it is making available, through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, $450 million to advance clean energy demonstration projects on the site of current or former mining sites. This signifies the administration's commitment to creating new economic opportunities in areas affected by the coal industry's decline.