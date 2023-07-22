Clean energy transition could lead to metals shortage, finds new report

A new report is highlighting a drawback to the clean energy transition if action is not taken swiftly. The Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) has warned that shortages for lithium, nickel, graphite, cobalt, neodymium and copper could lead to higher prices and delay the global goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 if early investments are not made.

This is according to a report by Reuters published on Thursday.

The report recommended that mines produce more of these metals but also warned that large-scale mining projects can take up to 20 years to become operational. This is troublesome as the last decade saw a significant lack of investment in exploration and output, meaning it has not kept pace with the development and introduction of new clean energy projects.