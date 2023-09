Washing your hands with soap and hot water is one of the most powerful ways to reduce the spread of illness.

Yet many people lack the resources needed, including access to soap and hot water.

Now, researchers have come up with an answer - a innovative form of soap.

Handwashing with soap is a powerful way to reduce the spread of infectious diseases. Still, it's often not practiced, particularly in areas where it's needed most. The challenge lies in managing soap and water, especially when resources are limited.

For years, experts have recognized the effectiveness of washing with soap in preventing diseases like diarrhea, especially among children. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical role of handwashing in public health. It has also highlighted the need for innovative technologies to promote this essential behavior.

In response to these challenges, researchers have introduced "Tab Soap," an affordable hand-cleansing technology. It has been tested in Tanzania and is designed to make washing with soap more accessible. The technology incorporates behavioral insights and features a scalable dispenser with a tear-off format.