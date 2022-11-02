A window coating can help reduce power bills and carbon emissions

Even as the focus of climate scientists is currently on transportation, factories, and construction activities, the major contributor to global emissions, cooling down buildings, also accounts for a significant portion of global energy consumption.

As much as 15 percent of the energy generated is spent on making homes and office spaces comfortable for occupation in the summers. Since fossil fuels are major sources of power across the globe, reducing energy consumption would also be an effective way to reduce emissions.

A window coating that helps cool the room

The light received from the sun comprises three types of wavelengths. Those in the visible spectrum that our eyes use to see objects around us as well as those in the ultraviolet and infrared range that is invisible to the human eye.

The infrared wavelength of light is well known to carry heat along with it, while the ultraviolet wavelength can be absorbed by objects, which heats them up. Since these wavelengths pass through a regular glass pane installed in rooms, they increase the temperature of the room. A window coating that can block these wavelengths could effectively help cool down the room.

Research teams led by Eungkyu Lee at Kyung Hee University in South Korea and Tengfei Luo at the University of Notre Dame in the U.S. collaborated to develop a window coating that was clear enough to let visible light in and not interfere with the view but still reflect the other wavelengths. Such coatings are usually referred to by the scientific community as a transparent radiative cooler (TRC).